Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Why Aussie banknotes will soon be changing – here’s how to spot the difference

    Sep 19, 2023
    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 6:29 p.m. EDT, September 18, 2023 | Update: 6:48 p.m. EDT, September 18, 2023

    Australians will soon notice a small but important change in banknotes as the Reserve Bank of Australia enters a new era.

    Michelle Bullock on Tuesday becomes the first woman to lead the RBA when she succeeds outgoing governor Philip Lowe, whose seven-year term ended.

    Changes to the RBA’s top position mean banknotes printed from this week will also benefit from an amendment.

    The signing of new Governor Michele Bullock will replace that of former Governor Philip Lowe.

    The bottom corner of each note features the signatures of two officials: the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Secretary to the Treasury.

    Dr. Lowe’s signature appeared on every bank note printed over the past seven years.

    It will be replaced by Ms. Bullock’s signature on the freshly printed tickets in the coming weeks.

    The RBA Governor’s signature has appeared on all Australian bank notes since 1989.

    Bullock is only the ninth governor of the RBA.

    “A little excited.” Big challenges ahead but I’m looking forward to it. Looking forward to working for the Australian people.

