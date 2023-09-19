Fox Hosts Outraged Over Senate Dress Code Change ‘Abomination’

Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    The Senate’s new casual dress code, which allows lawmakers to forgo a suit and tie with dress pants on the chamber floor, is “an abomination to the way government should conduct itself,” Fox News co-host Harold Ford Jr. said Monday on The Five.

    “If you have a health issue or a medical issue that requires you not to be able to dress, I get it. But if you’re able to dress, you should wear a shirt and tie and jacket—a suit and real shoes on the Senate floor and the House floor,” said Ford Jr., a former Democratic congressman who cited his prep school years in Washington, D.C. as one reason for his stance.

    Ford Jr.’s conservative colleagues proceeded to target Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), whose collection of hoodies and basketball shorts in the chamber has long been criticized on Fox News airwaves.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

