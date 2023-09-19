Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes files for divorce from husband Richard Cullen after 17 years of marriage

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

He’s about to get a real, crazy divorce.

Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes, 51, has officially filed for divorce from husband Richard Cullen, 53, after 17 years of marriage.

According to TMZThe Australian pop star filed her dissolution papers Monday in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

This comes just months after the former couple announced their split in May.

In an emotional Instagram post, Hayes admitted he’s kept his marriage woes a secret for the “last couple of years”, despite being an “open book” when it comes to his music.

Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes (left) has filed for divorce from husband Richard Cullen (right) after 17 years of marriage.

“After 17 years of marriage to the best person I have ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has come to a grand and beautiful end,” he wrote.

“In honor of this realization, we separated earlier this year and have supported each other emotionally through this massive change in our lives.”

Hayes then addressed the “nasty questions” about what led to the breakdown of her marriage to avoid any hurtful speculation.

“No, there is no scandal to report, no infidelity, culprit or third party. It’s just life. We adored each other and we still adore each other,” he said.

“We consider our marriage to be our greatest collaboration. No one can ever take away what we have accomplished together. We are still best friends. We always will be.

“Plus we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of and take care of the happy business.”

Hayes concluded his message by praising his fans for their loyalty over the years.

“Thank you for always supporting our union – and for being so gentle with this delicate thing we have achieved. I love Darren (and Richard)’ he wrote, referring to his 2009 album This Delicate Thing We’ve Made.

In an emotional Instagram post in May, Hayes admitted that he had kept his marriage woes a secret for the “last two years,” despite being an “open book” when it came to his music.

“After 17 years of marriage to the best person I have ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has come to a grand and beautiful end,” he wrote at the time.

Hayes accompanied the message with a paper crane illustration that Cullen had created for the album cover of This Delicate Thing We’ve Made.

Hours after Hayes confirmed the split, Cullen released his own statement on Instagram, which read: “Today the sun is going to set. Tomorrow it will increase again. And there’s nothing you can do to stop it.

The news comes days after Hayes hinted at personal issues in a lengthy Instagram post about his single Feels Like It’s Over, which tells the story of a breakup.

The clip shows Hayes going through a painful breakup with her male partner.

“Never in my entire career has art imitated life more than this year,” he wrote alongside an image from the music video.

He then praised his co-star Casey James and director Andrew Huebscher for supporting him on an emotional creative journey.

“It’s the end of an era in many ways. I poured my soul into this album, this tour and the people I met along the way and yes, I was heartbroken at the end,” he added.

‘Was it worth it? I don’t know. But it’s all real. I don’t know how to be otherwise.

The former couple met online in 2004 and had their first date on the steps of the University of Westminster in London, where Cullen was teaching at the time.

Cullen was Hayes’ second wife, following her first marriage to childhood sweetheart Colby Taylor in 1994.

Taylor, a makeup artist, was married to Hayes when he rose to fame as the frontman of Savage Garden in 1997.

Cullen was Hayes’ second wife, following her first marriage to childhood sweetheart Colby Taylor in 1994. (Hayes and Taylor are pictured in Universal City, California, in 1998)

“We were like Will and Grace – inseparable best friends,” he said of Taylor in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“She is one of the strongest women I know. Colby was there from the beginning of Savage Garden and the cyclone of madness that followed.

Savage Garden, made up of Hayes and guitarist Daniel Jones, formed in 1993 and produced a slew of No. 1 hits, like To the Moon and Back and Truly Madly Deeply.

The group decided to break up in 2001. Hayes continued his solo career while Jones married children’s entertainer and former Hi-5 star Kathleen De Leon.