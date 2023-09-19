The best mini beauty sets for every budget, from household brands and cult favorites

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

While there’s nothing like an investment piece that will delight the crowd, sometimes our glamor budget only allows for a small splurge, or – even better – a super bargain. We’re not alone in this sentiment, as even stars like the Haim sisters are opting for a beauty bargain: They wore drugstore makeup while performing on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. If you’re looking for a mini mood booster that’s wallet-friendly, some of the best mini beauty sets are the way to go.

Mini beauty sets are pre-packaged makeup or skin care sets that are filled with a range of sample products that complement each other. In addition to getting your money’s worth, beauty samplers are also a great way to test a product before purchasing it in full size.

Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorite curated sets to suit virtually every budget and quantity preference – from two-product classics to a generous starter range of cult favorites. Whether you’re experimenting with new brands, stocking up on travel-friendly sizes, or looking for holiday gifts, check out the best mini makeup sets and skincare bundles from Rare Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, and other beloved brands.

1. NARS Mini Orgasm Blush and Lip Gloss Duoset

Keep it simple with this NARS setwith a mini blush and lip gloss in the brand’s award-winning Orgasm shade.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Summer Proof Brow Kit

If flawless brows are your priority, then this is all you need Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow kit, featuring a trio of bestsellers from the celebrity favorite. This kit contains the Dipbrow waterproof eyebrow pomade, the angled Brush 12 with a spoolie tip and a mini transparent eyebrow gel to keep everything perfectly in place.

3. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo

If you want to try out one of the best-selling celebrity beauty brands right now, get the Everyday Rose Kit by Selena Gomez’s rare beauty. The two-piece set from the star-founded company includes a full-size Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil and Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in a universally flattering pinkish brown shade. (The label supports the Rare Impact Fund, Gomez’s nonprofit organization that helps provide mental health support to those in need.)

4. Sephora Give me some gloss lip kit

If you want to take your lips to the next level, go for it Sephora’s lips were pursedfeaturing six favorite products from Charlotte Tilbury, Patrick Starr, Tower 28 Beauty and Laneige.

If you're looking for a breathtaking beauty set with an equally beautiful mission, look no further Revolve Beauty x KNC School of Beauty Bag, created in collaboration with KNC founder Kristen Noel Crawley. Kristen put together an exclusive Revolve beauty kit with her brand and other products from BIPOC beauty brands including Elaluz, Nubyen, Rose Ingleton MD, Briogeo, Sol de Janeiro and Golde. One hundred percent of the profits from this kit will go to charity.

Bloomingdale's Clean Beauty Edit Deluxe Sampler If you're looking for an eco-friendly option, Bloomingdale's has put together a clean beauty sampler with small versions of Alo Yoga cleanser, U Beauty resurfacing compound, The Organic Pharmacy facial gel, Decorté serum, Elemis cream, Peter Thomas Roth eye gel, a Joanna Vargas face mask, OSEA body oil and even a gua sha tool from Jenny Patinkin.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Minis and Flawless Looking Skin Set Try the latest gel-based Magic Water Cream moisturizer from Hollywood beloved makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, along with two beauty bestsellers: the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and the Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder. Three-piece make-up and skin care set. Fenty Beauty Eazy Filtr Duo Taste Rihanna's Fenty Beauty with the nourishing formula Easy Filter Duo, which comes with the Eaze Drop'Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer and the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte longwear foundation (available in over 50 shades) that provides medium to full coverage and gives the skin and pores a smooth, filtered look gives. The products contain ingredients that help hydrate the skin. Milk Makeup The Overachievers Summer Faves Makeup Kit If you are curious about Milk Makeup, don't miss the brand's products Overachievers makeup kit which is filled with their primer, lip and cheek cream blush stick, a cream highlighter, clear brow gel and mascara.

10. Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Look Set

For a lasting autumn look: Lancôme’s limited edition Hypnôse Drama Look Set includes a full-size buildable Hynôse Drama mascara and travel packs of the Cils Booster

Iconic London Glow All Night Gift Set If you want to know what all the fuss is about when it comes to this British It-girl favorite, give it a try Iconic London gift set with their chalk-colored eye shadow, mascara, plumping lip gloss and mini lights.

12. Ariana Grande 6 Piece Mini Coffret Collection

For the fragrance lovers, Ariana Grande’s mini coffret collection lets you try the superstar’s Mod Vanilla, Mod Blush, God Is a Woman, REM, Sweet Like Candy and Thank U Next perfumes without having to use a large bottle.