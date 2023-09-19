Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    'Job' Review: When a Therapy Session Becomes a Hostage Situation

    It looks like a therapy session, but as terrified therapist Loyd (Peter Friedman) eventually tells client Jane (Sydney Lemmon), it is actually a hostage situation. When Job (SoHo Playhouse, to Oct 8) opens, she is facing him holding a gun, and he understandably seems utterly freaked out.

    Jane is a tech worker—her job to sift the crudest, most offensive material and make it disappear—who has had some kind of breakdown, which culminated in a meltdown at work. That meltdown, which saw her standing on a table and shouting, went viral online. From being the judge and jury of online content herself she herself has become a notorious online personality. She really doesn’t want to be in this room; having therapy is merely a box-ticking exercise in her intention to get her job back.

    “I’ll talk about anything that you feel will give you grounds to reinstate me,” she tells Loyd.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

