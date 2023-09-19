Keanu Reeves wanted to be ‘definitely killed’ in John Wick: Chapter 4, according to producer Basil Iwanyk

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nine years after the first John Wick movie became a surprise hit, John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly closed the book on the film franchise… but there’s a chance it could return.

Reeves, 59, was apparently killed off in John Wick: Chapter 4, which hit theaters in March and took in a franchise-best $187.1 million domestically and $426.5 million worldwide on a reported $100 million budget .

The ending of the film seems to indicate that Reeves’ title character is dead, with Winston (Ian McShane) and The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburn) even visiting John’s grave.

The franchise continues with the prequel TV series The Continental, which debuts on the Peacock streaming service on September 22.

Producer Basil Iwanyk revealed in a new interview with Collider that Reeves wanted to be “definitely killed off” in the fourth film… but added that there’s a “10% small window” that he could return.

“After the second, third and fourth films, making these films is so exhausting and it destroys Keanu, physically and emotionally,” Iwanyk began.

“Towards the end he always says, ‘I can’t do this again,’ and we agree with him. The man is just a shell of himself because he just goes for it and goes for it,” he added.

“He said, ‘I definitely want to be killed at the end of this movie.’ We were like, “You know what, we’re leaving a little 10% gap,” Iwanyk revealed.

‘We all want another John Wick. We don’t know what it looks like and when it will happen, but we love each other and this world,” he continued.

“It’s going to take all hands to figure it out. Have we figured it out? No. And if we don’t reach an agreement, will there be one? No of course not. No one is going to try to jam it just for the sake of jamming,” Iwanyk admitted.

The producer added that himself, Reeves and director Chad Stahelski (who was Reeves’ stunt double in The Matrix) have become such good friends that they want to keep making John Wick films just to work with each other again.

“We’ve all become such good friends and we all love each other so much and we’re all so tickled by the success of these films, both critically and commercially, that we’re all thinking to ourselves, ‘Okay, how do we bond? back together, in a way that deserves a good story in John’s next evolution,” Iwanyk said.

“Right now, Keanu and Chad (Stahelski) are coming together to figure out what that story is. The way I describe it is they look like Paul McCartney and John Lennon, and I’m Ringo. They call me and let me know, ‘Okay, we’ll show up. This is where you show up and this is what our story is,” he admitted.

The John Wick franchise has grossed over $1 billion worldwide and is one of the few franchises to improve on both domestic and worldwide grosses with each film.

The first John Wick film, directed by Stahelski and David Leitch, was produced on a budget of just $20 million and earned $43 million domestically and $86 million worldwide.

The second film – John Wick: Chapter 2 – earned $92 million domestically and $174.3 million worldwide on a $40 million budget.

The third film – John Wick: Chapter 3 – grossed $171 million domestically and $328.3 million worldwide on a budget of $75 million.