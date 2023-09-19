Perth primary school teacher Nicole Naeslund takes own life

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The devastated family of a primary school teacher who took her own life say the education system failed her when they needed its help most.

Nicole Naeslund, 36, had taken stress leave from her job at Middle Swan Primary School in Perth, Western Australia, before finally quitting just before her death.

Her family says she suffered from ongoing problems at her job, which led to a decline in her mental health before she took her own life in early September.

They say she had struggled with mental health issues earlier in her life, but these had worsened significantly over the past five years.

Although she left her teaching job at the school, her family insisted she had every intention of returning to her career at a later date.

And they attacked the state Department of Education for failing to provide him with the vital support that could have helped him through his mental health crisis.

“I’m not saying the Department of Education is 100 percent to blame, but she just didn’t get any support when she needed it most,” said her mother, Noeleen Hamilton. Western Australia.

“She was just a beautiful person and she cared about so many people and especially children.

“She loved teaching and she always wanted to go back at some point, but the system failed her.

“I’m not saying Nicole never had mental health issues before, but the last five years she was teaching it got so bad.”

Ms Naeslund’s cousin Liz McDougall also criticized education chiefs for failing to properly acknowledge the tragedy.

“I’m just disappointed because I feel like she doesn’t mean anything to the world,” she added.

“She gave her life to help others and she dedicated herself and now she is being neglected as a person.

“The department preaches about UK OK Day but doesn’t even acknowledge one of its members who took his own life because of the system.”

Parents paid tribute to the teacher, as she was fondly remembered as being “kind, caring and understanding” and who had a huge positive impact on their children’s lives.

“I am completely heartbroken and devastated to hear about Nicole,” one said.

“She was the kindest teacher during some of my son’s most medically difficult years and without her I don’t think I would have survived.

“I cannot express how much this world has lost with his departure.”

Her partner Norm Santich posted a photo of the couple together in a field of flowers on Facebook after her death two weeks ago.

Ms. Naeslund had changed her profile picture to a similar one a few days earlier.

It sparked an outpouring of grief from their friends and family.

“It’s a beautiful photo of a happy day,” one said. “Keep your happy memories close to you. Sending you love and strength at this sad time.

The WA Department of Education said it provided Ms Naeslund with support and access to specialist services while she worked at Middle Swan Primary School (pictured).

The WA Education Department said it had provided Ms Naeslund with ongoing support and assistance in accessing specialist services.

They said she had raised mental health issues with colleagues in 2021, but it is understood no formal complaint or grievance was made by Ms Naeslund.

“The Department for Education is aware of the death of a former member of staff at Middle Swan Primary School and extends its condolences to her family, friends and colleagues,” the department added in a statement. communicated.

“The staff member had resigned from her position before her death.

“Support was offered to staff and students at the school for as long as necessary.”

If you have any problems with this story, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.