    John Fetterman Turns the Tables on MTG’s Senate Dress Code Outrage

    John Fetterman Turns the Tables on MTG's Senate Dress Code Outrage

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Monday mocked Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s disgust at the Senate doing away with a dress code requiring that members wear business attire while on the floor.

    “The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” Greene had written on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

    After catching wind of her displeasure, Fetterman referenced how she showed explicit images of Hunter Biden to a congressional committee hearing earlier this summer—a move that Greene herself admitted made her feel “uncomfortable.”

