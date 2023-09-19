Man charged over alleged Australian National University stabbing

Former student charged over alleged ANU stabbing

Alex Ophel arrested Monday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man accused of assaulting four students on a university campus has been charged with a string of offenses and brought to court.

Alex Ophel, 24, was arrested by police after two young female students were allegedly stabbed with a knife at the Australian National University in Canberra on Monday afternoon.

Police also alleged he hit a student in the head with a frying pan at nearby Fellows Oval and then attacked a second student in the face.

Ex-student Ophel has since charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of possession of an object intended to kill.

Former student Alex Ophel spent night in police custody and charged over alleged attack

Forensic scientists are searching for evidence at Canberra’s ANU, where two students were allegedly stabbed while two others were attacked.

“No motive for the incident has been identified and police do not believe the victims knew the attacker,” ACT Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two women who were allegedly stabbed, both aged 20, remained hospitalized as of Tuesday. One of them is in serious but stable condition.

Police objected to bail when Ophel briefly appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Ophel’s lawyer was unsure if he could properly follow his client’s instructions due to his mental state and asked the court for more time so he could get instructions and “see if he can to understand “.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday.

Police have not yet determined why Ophel was on campus Monday.

“We have not been able to establish a motive at this time, the man’s movements and how he arrived at ANU are currently the subject of a police investigation,” the Acting Superintendent said on Tuesday. Stephanie Leonard to reporters.

Two women, both aged 20, who were allegedly stabbed remain in hospital. Pictured are paramedics treating patients at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine the motive behind the alleged attack that rocked the ANU

“Obviously any violent offense is cause for concern. The ANU and Canberra are generally very safe places and incidents like this are extremely rare.

She could not comment on Ophel’s mental health.

Police investigations into the incident continue as ANU praised the quick response of emergency services, its security unit and bystanders who rushed to the aid of injured students.

“I understand that this incident may have caused distress among members of our community and I want to remind you that support is available. At times like these, it is vital that we support each other and stay connected as a community,” ANU Vice-Chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt said in a statement.

“I know a number of members of our community stopped to assist the injured or intervened to move people away from danger.”

Anyone who witnessed or has footage of the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyond the blue 1300 22 4636