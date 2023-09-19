Oscar Isaac, 44, runs shirtless through the New York park while enjoying unseasonably warm fall weather with his wife Elvira Lind

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac took advantage of New York City’s unseasonably warm fall weather on Sunday by running shirtless on a soccer field in a park.

The Guatemalan-born, Miami-raised 44-year-old – with a bun and a silver beard – showed off his 6-foot-4 frame while dressed in nothing more than brown corduroy shorts and sneakers.

Oscar was joined in the park by his wife of six years – Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elvira Lind – who showed off her tattoos in a black tank top and blue rolled-up jeans.

Isaac (born Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada) and the Danish 41-year-old live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with their six-year-old son Eugene and almost four-year-old son Mads.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actor and Elvira are no ordinary married couple, as they co-founded their own production company, Mad Gene Media, in 2019.

Woe! Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac took advantage of New York City’s unseasonably warm fall weather on Sunday by running shirtless on a soccer field in a park

Oscar’s future as DID-affected mercenary Marc Spector in the critically acclaimed hit Disney+ series Moon Knight may have come to a premature end.

Last Friday, Discuss movie tweeted that Marvel Comics’ new series Vengeance of the Moon Knight from writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio will feature a brand new replacement following the death of Marc Spector.

Isaac will next reprise his voiceover role as Miguel O’Hara in the three-part Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but the cast was unable to complete the dialogue recording due to the ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA attacks – according to Variety.

Sony Pictures has yet to reveal a new opening date for the highly anticipated animated film after postponing its original March 29, 2024 release.

The Emmy nominee is still hopeful he can play elite soldier Solid Snake in Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ big-screen adaptation of Konami’s 1998 video game Metal Gear Solid for Columbia Pictures.

“We want it to happen,” Oscar said Comicbook.com on October 19.

‘Feeling excited. What is the script? What’s the story? What is the purpose? (…) But it is hopeful that this will become reality, because there is so much potential for it. It’s an incredible game. It’s my favorite.’

Spring in his step! The Guatemalan-born, Miami-raised 44-year-old – with a bun and a silver beard – showed off his 6-foot-4 frame while dressed in nothing more than brown corduroy shorts and sneakers

Late summer: Oscar was joined in the park by his wife of six years – Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elvira Lind – showing off her tattoos in a black tank top and blue rolled-up jeans

Dad: Isaac (born Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada) and the Danish 41-year-old live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with their six-year-old son Eugene (R, photo September 9) and almost four-year-old son Mads

Collaborators: The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actor and Elvira are no ordinary married couple, as they co-founded their own production company, Mad Gene Media, in 2019 (pictured September 9)

Expelled from the MCU? Oscar’s future as DID-affected mercenary Marc Spector in the critically acclaimed Disney+ hit series Moon Knight may have come to a premature end

Overthrown? Last Friday, Discussing Film tweeted that Marvel Comics’ new series Vengeance of the Moon Knight from writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio will feature a brand new replacement following the death of Marc Spector.