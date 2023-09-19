Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Tinder Killer Extorted Prison Nurse With Fake Murder-for-Hire Plot: Docs

    A 55-year-old woman is accused of helping an inmate on Nebraska’s death row attempt to swindle a former prison nurse out of $25,000 in what investigators say was a fake murder-for-hire scheme.

    The plot was allegedly concocted behind bars by Aubrey Trail, the man convicted of killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe after meeting her on a dating app in 2017. After another inmate tipped investigators off, a probe began in mid-March 2021—less than three months before Trail was sentenced to death for Loofe’s murder.

    On Sunday, Samantha Al-Rekabi of Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested. She has since been charged with felony theft by extortion in the case, according to court records.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

