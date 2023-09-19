Lauren Boebert says she ditched the ‘Democrat’ filmed fondling her at ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘I learned to check party affiliations before going on a date’

Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Lauren Boebert says she parted ways with the man filmed fondling her during a date at “Beetlejuice.”Boebert told TMZ on Monday that “all future date nights have been canceled.””I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” she added.

Rep. Lauren Boebert says she has parted ways with the man who was filmed fondling her during a musical theater performance of “Beetlejuice.”

“Ultimately, all future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert told TMZ on Monday. Boebert was referring to her date, a man identified by the Daily Mail, New York Post, and other media outlets as Quinn Gallagher, a registered Democrat and bar owner.

“But all in all, you know, it was mostly a lovely time, and I’ve taken responsibility for my actions. I’d love to know how the musical ended, and I encourage people to go and see it,” she added, calling her date a “wonderful man.”

Boebert and her theater date were escorted out of a Denver theater performance of “Beetlejuice” on September 10, and accused of disrupting the show.

Surveillance footage from inside the theater showed the Republican lawmaker vaping at her seat — something she initially denied doing. The video, obtained by 9News, appeared to show Boebert having her chest groped, and her grabbing her date’s crotch in the theater.

Boebert told TMZ that her decision to part ways with the man had nothing to do with media reports that his bar once hosted a drag show. The Colorado congresswoman has historically taken a hard-right stance on drag shows and LGBTQ+ issues. She tweeted in June 2022 that people should take their children “to CHURCH, not drag bars.”

“Well, TMZ, I’m pretty sure you told the world I went on a date with a Democrat,” Boebert told the outlet on Monday.

“Honestly, he’s a private citizen, and we peacefully parted at this time. Great man, great friend, and I wish him all the best,” she added.

She added that she’s now back in Washington, D.C., and ready to work on the “impeachment” of President Joe Biden, among other matters.

Representatives for Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider