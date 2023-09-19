🔴 Live: Ukraine’s Zelensky takes center-stage at UN General Assembly

Zelensky arrived in New York on Monday to address the United Nations General Assembly and plead for more aid as Ukraine painfully pushes ahead with a high-stakes counteroffensive to wrest back territory from Russian forces more than 18 months into the war. He is expected to use his speech at the famous rostrum to seek condemnation of Russia for its ongoing invasion, which began in February 2022. But he is also set to meet leaders with differing views including Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has previously said that Ukraine shared blame for the war and faulted the billions of dollars in military aid to Kyiv. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Post navigation