Best TV deals in September 2023: Shop OLED and QLED from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more

We’re helping you find the best TV deals all year long to find suitable upgrades to get the most out of all your entertainment options. Between cyclical sports like the newly revived NFL season and generational games like Starfield launching, you’ll want a good TV to enjoy it all on, and you don’t need to spend a small fortune to get one.

Below, you’ll find all-time low prices on TVs like the Samsung S90C (the 65-inch model is down by a tempting $1,000 for the first time) are creeping even lower as newer sets command more retail attention. There are tons of other great sets on sale from top brands featured in our guide to the best 4K TVs, including QLED and OLED models from LG, Samsung, and Sony, plus basic TVs starting under $300. Take a look ahead.

Want to browse more TV sales?

The TV deals we highlight above are only a fraction of what’s available across all our recommended retailers. Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more have a vast selection of models to fit your unique needs. Below, we’ve also listed a few other great sources to check if you need more options.

How to choose the right TV

With so many options, choosing the right TV can be tricky. There are lots of sizes, brands, and display types to pick from, and prices vary considerably depending on the features you want.

On the low-end, you can find some small HDTVs for as little as $100, typically capped out at 720p or 1080p. Decent 4K TVs can start around $300 to $500 depending on size, and generally, you can expect better quality for each extra hundred you spend. On the high-end, the best 4K TVs in bigger screen sizes can cost $1,200 to $1,500 or more.

When choosing a TV, you’ll want to start by establishing how much you want to spend, typically tied to how big you want your display to be. Try to select a size that’s comfortably viewable from various sitting positions without excessively turning your head. Also, think about whether you’re willing to spend extra to get the best picture quality.

If you prioritize high-end image performance, you’ll want to opt for a 4K TV with an OLED panel or QLED screen with features like local dimming and quantum dots. These technologies enable the richest colors and highest contrast for a gorgeous HDR image.

Are you a gamer? Make sure to get something with 120Hz and variable refresh rate to fully support the latest gaming consoles, like Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. And movie and TV buffs will want Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the best cinematic flare.

On the other hand, buyers who just want a simple smart TV for casual viewing will likely be satisfied with a display that uses a standard, budget-friendly LED screen. Though picture quality won’t be as impressive as pricier models, there are plenty of cheap 4K TVs with solid performance, including budget picks that still manage to offer 4K, HDR, and plenty of apps.

OLED vs. QLED: What’s the difference?

If you’re in the market for a midrange or high-end TV, you’ll likely find yourself deciding between two display types: OLED vs. QLED. They each have pros and cons, but we think OLED TVs deliver the best image performance for home theater fans.

OLED TVs use self-illuminating screens that precisely dim and brighten each pixel to create an infinite contrast ratio. This makes an OLED display the top choice for buyers who want the absolute best picture quality for watching movies or playing games in a dark home theater room.

One major downside to OLED TVs is that they can suffer from image retention or burn-in. However, newer models are equipped with upgraded software and hardware tools to help combat this, and you can mitigate the chances of producing burn-in by ensuring certain static elements (like heads-up displays in games or news tickers) don’t remain on the screen for excessive hours.

On the other hand, QLED TVs rely on older LCD panel technology that uses a backlight to illuminate their screens. These backlights can have multiple zones to dim specific areas, but even the best QLED displays can’t match the pixel-level contrast of an OLED. This can cause an uneven look in dark scenes with halos around bright objects or washed-out black levels that look gray.

Where QLED TVs have an edge, though, is with peak brightness. Midrange and high-end QLED TVs can get brighter than most OLEDs. This makes a QLED TV a better fit for rooms that let in a lot of light, and they give an extra bit of HDR pop when very bright highlights are on-screen. QLED models also tend to be significantly less expensive than OLED TVs and present no risk for burn-in.

