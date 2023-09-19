Whitney Port posts bubbly birthday tribute to husband Tim Rosenman on Instagram after they both discussed her recent weight loss on podcast

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Whitney Port took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her husband Tim Rosenman’s birthday after they were both embroiled in the furor over her weight loss.

The 38-year-old reality star posted several photos while talking about Tim to her approximately 1.5 million followers.

Whitney joked on Instagram Stories that it was his 80th birthday, but clarified that she was joking and that he is 42.

She posted a photo of Tim on a climbing wall and wrote: ‘can do anything’.

Whitney also shared a photo of Tim kicking his leg back as he posed with her on vacation and wrote “funny” as the caption.

Online tribute: Whitney Port took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her husband Tim Rosenman’s birthday after they were both embroiled in the furor over her weight loss

Another photo showed them on Segways in Washington, DC and Whitney wrote: “forces me to do and learn new cool things.”

Whitney posted a photo of herself kissing Tim while on a boat outside New York City.

She wrote as the caption, “Would be a married couple with you if I could.”

“And marry you a million more times,” she added on the next slide of Tim getting dressed.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY love of my life,” Whitney also posted along with a photo of Tim.

Whitney and Tim started dating in 2012, announced their engagement in November 2013 and married in November 2015.

They have a six-year-old son together, Sonny.

Tim recently joined Whitney on her With Whit podcast after concerns about her weight loss mounted to clarify that his original statement about her appearance had been “blown out of proportion.”

Birthday girl: Whitney also shared a photo of Tim kicking his leg back as he posed with her on holiday and wrote ‘funny’ as the caption

Another photo showed them on Segways in Washington, DC and Whitney wrote: “forces me to do and learn new cool things.”

Nice couple: Tim and Whitney, seen on Instagram in August, have been married since November 2015

He explained that when he said he was “concerned” about her weight, he really meant that he found her “too thin” in an aesthetic sense, as he prefers her with a fuller appearance.

Whitney and her husband’s efforts to address fans’ concerns about her weight come after she announced plans to consult a nutritionist about her weight loss.

Whitney’s husband said he preferred her with “another 10 to 15 pounds,” even as he admitted this could open him up to criticism from fans who felt he shouldn’t express any opinions about how the body of his wife should look like.

“I’m not concerned about your health,” he continued, adding that he knew the results of blood tests, including her triglycerides and cholesterol levels, and therefore he was confident she was in good health.

“I was concerned if you had a strained relationship with food, with the appearance of being in the public eye,” he said.

However, Whitney admitted that she wasn’t a fan of the way she currently looks either.

However, she blamed her ‘torn esophagus’ for her drastic weight loss and said she ‘never gained the weight back’ after being ill.

She added that she planned to see a doctor to work on her “pickiness” and make sure she was getting all the nutrients she needed.

Tim then added that it wasn’t acceptable for complete strangers to make rude comments on her social media posts, such as telling her to “eat a burger.”

“You’re probably healthier than 99 percent of the population,” he said confidently.

Whitney announced on Instagram earlier this month that she was done talking about her weight loss.

Ovier it: Whitney, seen in New York City last week on social media, took to Instagram earlier this month to declare she was done with the conversation about her weight loss

“I’m so done with this conversation about my body without me. If I post certain photos, it’s because I think the shot is cool. I knew my legs looked skinny on that pole, but I also knew it was an angle.

‘Why do I even have to justify this? Instagram has always been a supportive place for me, but the amount of comments about my body is frustrating,” she wrote on Instagram Stories along with a photo of Central Park.

“When did it become my responsibility to look the way you want me to look? In order to look like the version of me that best fits your vision, I didn’t even want to bring up this weigh-in talk in the first place and many of you are making me regret it. I want this to be a place where we CAN and SHOULD show concern and care, without threats of unfollowing or unpleasantness,” she concluded.

Whitney recently revealed that a nutritionist made her feel validated because they said they believed she did not have an eating disorder but a “disordered eating” due to “neurovegetative depression” after she raised concerns about her weight.