Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    The Far-Right’s Anti-Science Conspiracies Are Literally Killing Us

    The Far-Right’s Anti-Science Conspiracies Are Literally Killing Us

    Today’s right-wing conservatives have recently adopted a dangerous strain of inflammatory anti-vaccine rhetoric, according to scientist and vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez, who joins The New Abnormal this week to discuss his new book on the subject, The Deadly Rise of Anti-Science.

    And he says there’s plenty of research to suggest that the vaccine hesitancy borne of far-right conspiracies is at least in part responsible for the unique trajectory of American COVID-19 deaths throughout the past three-plus years, something he addresses at length in his book.

