Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    News

    ‘Elemental’ Director Peter Sohn Tracks the Film’s Journey From Shocking Pixar Flop to Huge Hit

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    ‘Elemental’ Director Peter Sohn Tracks the Film’s Journey From Shocking Pixar Flop to Huge Hit

    Disney/Pixar

    Like the plot of any Pixar movie, the premiere of Elemental had plenty of ups and downs. In fact, between poor reviews out of the film’s Cannes premiere and erratic box office numbers, the underdog story of Elemental could be a Pixar movie in and of itself.

    Although Peter Sohn’s tale of when fire met water got off to a slow start, Elemental has become a major success story. The film’s Cannes debut scored a dismal 58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of Pixar’s worst ranked films, but the movie now holds a fresh 70 percent. Similarly, after stumbling during its opening with a box office debut of $29.5 million (weak, especially for a $200 million budget), the film spent all summer climbing into the global top 10 of 2023, where it now sits at number nine with a near $500 million haul.

    “There’s such a sincere [desire] that you—and of course, any filmmaker, any of the crew that worked on it—just want a film to connect,” Sohn tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed over Zoom. “So much of that crew really believed in the movie. It was disheartening and very emotional for people to discount the movie before even seeing it.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy