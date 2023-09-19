Abbie Chatfield slips into green hot pants and a bikini top for trip to Bondi pharmacy amid Sydney’s Spring heat wave

<!–

Abbie Chatfield was out in the hot Sydney weather again on Tuesday.

The Masked Singer Australia panelist, 28, showed off plenty of skin as she picked up pharmaceutical supplies from a Bondi pharmacy.

The TV presenter wore a black bikini top and neon green Nike shorts as she went shopping.

Since her tight shorts had no pockets, she had to carry her phone, keys and purchases in her hand.

Abbie completed her look with a pair of chunky black sandals, statement sunglasses worn on top of her head to hold her hair back, and a subtle gold necklace.

It comes just days after Abbie stripped down to a tiny bikini and enjoyed a day at the beach over the weekend.

She worked her angles in a video posted to Instagram, grabbing her bust as she showed off her figure in the bronze swimsuit.

The barely-there bikini showed off Abbie’s incredible figure, with audio playing of a woman’s voice saying: “It’s hot, oh yeah.”

Abbie recently announced she was quitting her radio career.

Despite the success of her show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield on Hit Network, she left this grueling job behind to focus on her podcast, her budding television career and her personal life.

The announcement came a month after the former Bachelor star spent time at a Thai health retreat after suffering burnout caused by work addiction.

Announcing her exit from radio in an Instagram post, Abbie insisted she was “happy” with her decision and looking forward to the future.

“I just need to put my energy into projects that bring me joy and energize me, rather than burning me out,” she explained.

“I’m also looking forward to socializing with my friends and family!” Always a bonus.

The star also said she wants to give newcomers to the radio industry a seat at the table.

“It’s also time to give a chance to someone else who would appreciate and appreciate this opportunity more than me. I have so much to do and daily radio takes up so much time. I just wasn’t having fun every day in that environment,” she said.

Abbie stressed that it was solely her decision to end the show and insisted that her podcast would still be hosted by the network.

She also plans to continue doing her other shows, Fridayz Live and Australian Made.