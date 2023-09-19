Young Aussie explains why he never wants a full-time job – and plans to live at mummy’s house until he is 50

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A student who previously revealed he would live with his parents until the age of 50 has now decided working full time does not align with his beliefs.

Anthony Voulgaris, a university student from Melbourne, shared his revelation about working full-time on social media on Friday.

“I would just like to come here and officially announce that I don’t think full-time work is for me, yeah, personally, not for me,” he said.

“I’d like to sit here and give reasons, but there aren’t many.

“Personally, I just don’t think it aligns with my beliefs, you know my belief system.

“You can’t force someone to believe what you believe, so yeah.”

Millennials were quick to sympathize with Mr. Voulgaris, and many agreed that they were not “cut out” for full-time work.

“Personally I’m on your level, I think I was born to be a stay at home mom/housewife so yeah no no job for me,” one commented.

“I do three days and that’s more than enough for me. I will never return full time! » said another.

“I just went from 8 hours a day to 6 hours and what a difference! I feel like I have so much extra free time in a day to get things done!’ a second wrote.

However, others said they had no choice but to work full time.

“I feel the same way, but unfortunately the need to eat, pay my bills, have a roof over my head and watch my kids means I have to work full time for myself lol,” said declared one of them.

“I say this to my partner every day! So remember we have a mortgage,” one said.

A third shared: “Well it’s not for me either and yet here I work 9-5.”

This comes after baby boomers claimed that younger generations are just “weak babies” who have no idea about the real world and often produce “substandard” work.

“Young people are leaving the workplace because they would rather stay at home on Centrelink payments than do real work,” commented Dianne, 66, as a furious discussion erupted online over the ethics of work of millennials.

Another said: “So are these whiny, weak babies who quit their jobs going back to live with mommy and daddy? How do they meet their needs?

A third wrote: “One day this generation will be in charge. We are all doomed.

Others commented that the “me, me and me” generations’ complaints are “a bit rich” and come from a group of people who go out of their way to be offended and then post “crying themselves on the social networks” on this subject.

“Millennials are selfish, self-centered, don’t understand teamwork or responsibility to colleagues or the company,” one person said. “The problem is that they are also so arrogant and so entitled that they don’t recognize or admit to any of these traits.”

Another wrote: “Most young people don’t really know what hard work/pressure is. »

“We raised a generation of selfish wimps,” Janet said.

Mr Voulgaris caused a stir earlier this year when he announced his intention to live with his parents until he was in his 50s.

He wonders why a young person would choose to leave home.

“I’m staying here as long as I can,” Mr. Voulgaris said.

“I get free food, I do my laundry for myself – that’s lucky, a lot of people don’t have that – I never move.”

“If I can stay here until I’m 50, I will.” I attack these people and I will continue to do so, with pleasure.

His comments come as young people aged 18 to 30 choose to stay or return to their family homes amid Australia’s rental and housing crisis.

Record vacancy rates, rising costs of living and repeated interest rate hikes have created a perfect storm for young Australians trying to climb the property ladder.