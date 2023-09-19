Tamra Judge on verge of tears over ‘shock’ arrest of best friend Shannon Beador… as RHOC star prepares to ‘accept full responsibility’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tamra Judge said Shannon Beador didn’t say a word about her DUI arrest when they spoke Sunday, a day after Beador was arrested in connection with a DUI and hit-and-run in Newport Beach, California.

“I talked to Shannon yesterday, she didn’t say a word to me — nothing,” the 56-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Orange County said of Beador, 59, on her Monday Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp.

Judge added: ‘She said, ‘It’s been a tough few days’ and that’s all she told me.’

According to TMZBeador was arrested Saturday in the upscale Orange County city after authorities say she crashed into a house, parked in the middle of a street and pretended to walk her dog.

Beador’s vehicle was seized by authorities and she was subsequently released without bail.

The judge said that when she heard about Beador’s arrest “at first (she) thought it wasn’t true” and was “shocked” and sickened as she continued to learn the details of the incident.

“I feel like I’m going to throw up,” Judge said Monday on the podcast edition, which also featured Cynthia Bailey, 56.

The judge said she knew no further details about Beador’s arrest, adding: “All I see is what’s in the press.”

Judge appears in a traveling comedy tour titled “Tres Amigas” with Beador and RHOC mainstay Vicki Gunvalson, 61. She said Beador was “extremely quiet” when they were promoting the show during a conference call Sunday.

The judge characterized the impact of Beador’s arrest as “life-changing,” adding that she was relieved there were no injuries in the incident.

“I feel sorry for her, and I’m glad no one got hurt,” said Judge, who posted to Instagram on Monday a photo of herself with Beador and Gunvalson embracing in a show of support.

Mellencamp, 42, said she didn’t understand why Beador didn’t ask for a ride after consuming alcoholic drinks.

Mellencamp said, “There is absolutely no reason to ever drive under the influence these days,” noting that under no circumstances will she drive after drinking.

“I don’t even want to have one drink and get in the car,” she said, “because you don’t know how an alcoholic drink is going to affect you.”

Bailey said she hoped Beador would “stay strong” as she faces the fallout from the crash and her arrest.

Beador’s lawyer Michael Fell told DailyMail.com on Monday: ‘Shannon is extremely apologetic and remorseful.

“We await official information regarding this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

The Newport Beach Police Department made the announcement People Monday reported that Beador “was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on September 17 after fleeing the scene following a collision that caused property damage.”

She was “booked for two misdemeanors – hit-and-run and DUI-alcohol;” and ‘released based on a quote.’

Bravo personality Jeff Lewis, a friend of Beador, said Beador “was injured” and “will recover” in the aftermath of the incident.

“Shannon and I have been friends for a long time,” Lewis said on his SiriusXM show. “I was shocked – she called me yesterday and we talked for a while – and I was shocked because I never knew Shannon to ever drink and drive.

“I’ll tell you she takes full responsibility. She’s ashamed, she’s ashamed. Personally, as her friend, because people say, ‘Oh, she needs rehab,’ ‘Oh, she’s an alcoholic,’ I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic.”

He added: ‘I think she’s going through a lot of personal issues at the moment, and I think she’s leaning on alcohol – but I don’t think she’s an alcoholic.’

Lewis said Beador is “going to therapy this week” after the accident and arrest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.