Magda Szubanski receives an avalanche of hate for supporting the voice – as a vile troll brings her weight into the debate

Magda Szubanski has hit back at trolls who smeared her after she showed support for the Yes campaign.

The comedian has shown his support for an Indigenous voice in Parliament, with a referendum due to take place on October 14.

But many of those considering voting no have attacked the TV star, with one accused of “fat shaming”.

The Twitter user, who has since deleted his comment, had made a comment about Szubanski’s health.

“His life is in danger!!!” The HEALTH of our DEMOCRACY is also in danger if celebrities like Magda decide it is their right to INTIMIDATE those who dare DIFFER,” they wrote in response to Szubanski arguing for Yes.

Szubanski rejected the remark and questioned why it was acceptable for the No campaign to “inflict abuse” on him.

“It’s not bullying. It’s an attempt to safeguard the truth for the sake of a functioning democracy,” replied the actor.

“And unless you’re lying, you shouldn’t worry at all.” Curious, do you think it’s acceptable for the No campaign to subject me to personal abuse? You don’t think THIS is bullying?

Earlier this week, Szubanski drew criticism from No voters when she asked her supporters to screenshot every “lie” they shared.

“YES voters and reasonable undecideds… a favor,” she began.

“Please could you capture and document any misinformation, smear and lies being spread by the NO campaign?

“Accounts where they came from, etc. Just for future reference. Thank you so much.

While some supported the comedian and said they would be happy to do so, others were offended.

‘What, you’re now the thought police. Another person who runs away from people who have different opinions,” one person responded.

“Magda, do yourself a favor, it’s not a lie when all the details haven’t been revealed. It’s not lies when people in the community tell us they think the ‘Voice’ is trash,” said another.

“Magda wants to create a list of anyone with opposing views,” one tweeted. “How very tolerant of him.

“Magda, in all honesty I really hate personal attacks and I don’t think anyone should attack you because of your looks/weight etc, no one should HOWEVER when you upset people and make remarks insidious ones like asking your followers to filter pull information that could be misinformation and ask them to send it to you, you present yourself in a similar light…’, wrote another.