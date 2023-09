NNA – The price of a gasoline canister rose on Tuesday by LBP 12,000, that of diesel by LBP 18,000, and that of LP gas by LBP 15,000.

Prices are consequently as follows:

95-octane gasoline: LBP 1,836,000

98-octane gasoline: LBP 1,874,000

Diesel: LBP 1,738,000

LPG: LBP 938,000

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.A.H.