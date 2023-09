NNA – An-Nahar:

Has army chief taken its candidacy off the table?

nbsp;

Al-Akhbar:

UNIFIL mission amendment not applicable to the sea

nbsp;

Al-Anbaa:

Presidency shelved until further notice…Eyes riveted to five-nation group meeting in New York

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.A.H.

nbsp;