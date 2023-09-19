Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid coming to Australia: Here’s how the all new ute stacks up against the competition

    Ford Ranger is the first plug-in hybrid utility vehicle
    The biggest UTI shake-up in decades

    By Stephen Johnson for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 2:04 a.m. EDT, September 19, 2023 | Update: 2:58 a.m. EDT, September 19, 2023

    The Ford Ranger will become Australia’s first utility vehicle available in hybrid form from early next year.

    It’s the biggest shake-up in the diesel-dominated utility vehicle market in decades, with Ford entering before Elon Musk’s Tesla launched its all-electric Cybertruck.

    Ford will offer customers a plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger ute from early 2025, making it the first ute in Australia to be available with something other than a diesel or petrol engine.

    While Toyota offers hybrid versions of its RAV4, Corolla and Camry, it has yet to do so in the HiLux, Australia’s perennial best-seller.

    The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t coming to Australia, but Ford is offering the next best thing with the Ranger.

    Andrew Birkic, president and managing director of Ford Australia and New Zealand, said the plug-in hybrid version of the Australian-designed Ranger would offer motorists performance and zero tailpipe emissions.

    “The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is the best of both solutions for work, play and family – offering customers tailpipe emissions-free electric driving for short trips, or hybrid performance that delivers incredible on-road performance and off-road. ,’ he said

    The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will deliver more torque than any other Ranger, thanks to a 2.3-liter Ford EcoBoost turbo gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and rechargeable battery system.

    It can drive in pure electric mode for more than 45 km without consuming a drop of fuel or producing tailpipe emissions, saving customers money at the pump.

    The Ranger Plug-In Hybrid’s targeted maximum braked towing capacity is 3,500kg – the same as the rest of the Ranger range.

    The Ford Ranger was Australia’s second most popular car in August, behind the Toyota HiLux, but was No. 1 in July for the fourth time in 2023.

