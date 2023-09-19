Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid coming to Australia: Here’s how the all new ute stacks up against the competition

Ford Ranger is the first plug-in hybrid utility vehicle

The biggest UTI shake-up in decades

The Ford Ranger will become Australia’s first utility vehicle available in hybrid form from early next year.

It’s the biggest shake-up in the diesel-dominated utility vehicle market in decades, with Ford entering before Elon Musk’s Tesla launched its all-electric Cybertruck.

While Toyota offers hybrid versions of its RAV4, Corolla and Camry, it has yet to do so in the HiLux, Australia’s perennial best-seller.

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t coming to Australia, but Ford is offering the next best thing with the Ranger.

Ford will offer customers a plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger ute from early 2025, making it the first ute in Australia to be available with something other than a diesel or petrol engine.

Andrew Birkic, president and managing director of Ford Australia and New Zealand, said the plug-in hybrid version of the Australian-designed Ranger would offer motorists performance and zero tailpipe emissions.

“The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is the best of both solutions for work, play and family – offering customers tailpipe emissions-free electric driving for short trips, or hybrid performance that delivers incredible on-road performance and off-road. ,’ he said

The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will deliver more torque than any other Ranger, thanks to a 2.3-liter Ford EcoBoost turbo gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and rechargeable battery system.

It can drive in pure electric mode for more than 45 km without consuming a drop of fuel or producing tailpipe emissions, saving customers money at the pump.

The Ranger Plug-In Hybrid’s targeted maximum braked towing capacity is 3,500kg – the same as the rest of the Ranger range.

The Ford Ranger was Australia’s second most popular car in August, behind the Toyota HiLux, but was No. 1 in July for the fourth time in 2023.