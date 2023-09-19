Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders ‘marries rapper girlfriend Amanda Blank in secret ceremony’ after three years of dating

    By

    Sep 19, 2023
    By Jason Chester for MailOnline

    Published: 03:55 EDT, September 19, 2023 | Updated: 04:07 EDT, September 19, 2023

    Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has married rapper girlfriend Amanda Blank in a secret wedding ceremony after three years of dating.

    The couple – who started dating in 2020 – exchanged vows this weekend, with Blank later confirming the news on social media alongside a photo of herself and Helders sharing a kiss.

    She captioned the image with a ring emoji and wrote, “I truly love you the most.”

    In response to the message, 37-year-old Helders wrote: ‘Can you believe it? Trouble and strife!’

    Sharing the post with his own Instagram following, the Sheffield-born musician added: ‘I’ve never been happier!!!’

    MORE TO FOLLOW…

    Good news: Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has married rapper girlfriend Amanda Blank in a secret wedding ceremony – three years after they started dating

