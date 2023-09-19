Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders ‘marries rapper girlfriend Amanda Blank in secret ceremony’ after three years of dating

<!–

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has married rapper girlfriend Amanda Blank in a secret wedding ceremony after three years of dating.

The couple – who started dating in 2020 – exchanged vows this weekend, with Blank later confirming the news on social media alongside a photo of herself and Helders sharing a kiss.

She captioned the image with a ring emoji and wrote, “I truly love you the most.”

In response to the message, 37-year-old Helders wrote: ‘Can you believe it? Trouble and strife!’

Sharing the post with his own Instagram following, the Sheffield-born musician added: ‘I’ve never been happier!!!’

MORE TO FOLLOW…