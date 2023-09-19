WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders ‘marries rapper girlfriend Amanda Blank in secret ceremony’ after three years of dating
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has married rapper girlfriend Amanda Blank in a secret wedding ceremony after three years of dating.
The couple – who started dating in 2020 – exchanged vows this weekend, with Blank later confirming the news on social media alongside a photo of herself and Helders sharing a kiss.
She captioned the image with a ring emoji and wrote, “I truly love you the most.”
In response to the message, 37-year-old Helders wrote: ‘Can you believe it? Trouble and strife!’
Sharing the post with his own Instagram following, the Sheffield-born musician added: ‘I’ve never been happier!!!’
Good news: Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has married rapper girlfriend Amanda Blank in a secret wedding ceremony – three years after they started dating
