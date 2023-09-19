I’m a professional chef and this is the secret McDonald’s menu item I swear by after my busy shift – and best nuggets I’ve ever tasted

Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    By Belinda Cleary for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 1:26 a.m. EDT, September 19, 2023 | Update: 3:55 a.m. EDT, September 19, 2023

    One of Australia’s biggest young chefs has revealed the secret menu item she eats at McDonald’s and where to find the best takeaway nuggets ever.

    Kimberly Tang, 27, admitted she regularly visits McDonald’s despite cooking up a storm at the Chatswood chef’s table as an evening sous.

    Talk to Good food she admitted she likes to order a double cheeseburger when she visits the popular chain – but adds her own chef’s twist to it.

    She replaces the tomato and mustard sauce that comes on the burger with Big Mac sauce and opts for a steamed bun.

    She revealed that she loves chicken nuggets.

    “Two Crispy Peck Nuggets and Chicken Wings with Plum Salt,” to be exact.

    She also said she loved going to Top Ryde Baker’s House for its famous Bahn Mi – suggesting people go out outside of peak times to avoid the long queues the bakery has become famous for.

    Kimberly continues to win awards for her food. She was named Gold Chef of the Year in 2021 and is included in Melbourne Food and Wine’s 30 under 30 list.

    She also won the Pamela Bakes Award at this year’s HostPlus Awards.

