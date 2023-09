NNA – Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdellatif Derian welcomed, in Dar-al-Fatwa on Tuesday, former chief of the General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Ibrahim stressed the importance of dialogue as quot;a mandatory corridor to reaching an agreement over all files, and just the presidency of the republic.quot;

