Bou Habib partakes in Arab ministerial meeting in New York

NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib participated in the Arab ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting focused on an array of joint Arab affairs, especially the situation and developments in occupied Palestine.

Also, Bou Habib held talks with the Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean, Nasser Kamel, who invited him to attend an imminent Arab ministerial meeting scheduled for November in Barcelona.

