Hayden Panettiere shares fresh hair look on social media and admits he’s loving ‘new watermelon vibes on top’

The 34-year-old actress posted a few photos to Instagram showing off her pink hair with a new shade of green added

‘Loving my new watermelon vibes! Thank you @erickohair, you are the best! Xoxo,” Hayden wrote as a caption to her approximately 751,000 followers

Wearing a blue denim top, Hayden was all smiles in the photos as she showed off her new look while wearing full makeup

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hayden Panettiere took to social media on Monday to show off a new hair look as she added more color to her pink hairstyle.

The 34-year-old actress posted a few photos to Instagram showing off her pink hair with a new shade of green added.

‘Loving my new watermelon vibes! Thank you @erickohair, you are the best! Xoxo,” Hayden wrote as a caption to her approximately 751,000 followers, along with a slice of watermelon emoji.

Wearing a blue denim top, Hayden smiled in the photos as she showed off her new look while wearing full makeup.

She included tags in her message to hair colorist Erick Orellana, makeup artist Janice Daoud and hairstylist Rena Calhoun.

New look: Hayden Panettiere took to social media on Monday to show off a new hair look as she added more color to her pink hairstyle

Hayden changed her blonde look a few weeks ago when she went all pink.

She was spotted earlier this month with bubblegum pink hair while out with on-again, off-again boyfriend and convicted felon Brian Hickerson.

Over the course of their turbulent relationship, Brian faced multiple domestic violence charges, and in 2021, served a prison sentence for injuring her.

However, since November 2022, they have been repeatedly spotted together, creating a cloud of rumors about a reconciliation.

Hayden hinted in an interview in April The New York Times that she may have taken Brian back, but gave no outright confirmation.

She cautiously skirted the topic of her and Brian possibly rekindling their romance.

Hayden revealed in the NYT article that they became friends again while pursuing their sobriety, but insisted that their relationship was “dependent on continuing on this road of recovery.”

Brian was in her apartment during the NYT interview, and although she repeatedly called him “honey,” she did not directly answer the question of whether they were officially back together, simply saying, “There are feelings there, yes.”

Social Media: ‘Loving my new watermelon vibes! Thank you @erickohair, you are the best! Xoxo,” Hayden wrote as a caption to her approximately 751,000 followers, along with a slice of watermelon emoji

Blonde beauty: Hayden, shown in January 2016 in Santa Monica, California, recently switched from blonde to pink

Scream star: The actress recently reprized her role as Kirby Reed in Scream VI

She defended her decision to let him be a part of her life again, claiming, “I didn’t do any of this lightly.”

Of the time he spent behind bars, Hayden said, “He knows he deserved what happened to him.”

Hayden started talking to Brian in 2018, when she was in the depths of her struggles with booze and opioids and had recently split from Ukrainian boxing star Wladimir Klitschko, 47, the father of her eight-year-old daughter Kaya.

Brian was first accused of domestic violence against Hayden in 2019, and although she was granted a protective order in connection with that case, the charges were dropped.

Brian was then arrested on Valentine’s Day 2020 for domestic violence, with police saying he punched Hayden “on the right side of her face with a closed fist,” TMZ reported.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me in the hope that my story will enable others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” Hayden said after his arrest. “I’m willing to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again.”

Brian faced eight charges and ultimately pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

He was sentenced to 45 days in jail in April 2021 and served 13 days the following month, on top of which he had to pay a $500 fine and remains on probation.

Hayden recently reprized her role as Kirby Reed in the slasher film Scream VI.