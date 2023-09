NNA – Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdellatif Derian met with Caretaker Minister of Economy, Amine Salam, in Dar-al-Fatwa on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Salam sounded the alarm on the ailing national economy. quot;The economy is unwell,quot; he warned, stressing the obligation to endorse the reformist laws.

Salam also urged the election of a president of the republic.

