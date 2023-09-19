Cathy Freeman reveals how she will be voting in the Voice to Parliament referendum – and the Olympic legend is urging all Australians to do the same

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Cathy Freeman has pledged her support for a yes vote in the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

The Sydney 2000 Olympic gold medalist, in a video for the Yes23 campaign, said the historic referendum is a chance to “be part of a moment that brings people together”.

She also urged Australians to “stand with me” when the country goes to the polls on October 14.

“I can’t remember a time when change felt so urgent, when the momentum was so strong. From small towns to big cities, there’s something in the air. I know all Australians feel it too,” she says in the video.

“We are fortunate to be part of a moment that brings people together, to work hard for something we can all believe in.

“And now each of us can be a part of something that really matters.”

Freeman urged his listeners to “pull together and show our support to the Australians who need it most”.

She said a yes vote would recognize “for the first time indigenous peoples in our constitution.”

This would “give our children the best start in life, an equal start in life”.

His final appeal was for all Australians to “open their hearts and change our future” by voting yes in the October 14 referendum.

Freeman is recognized as an icon of Indigenous sporting achievement, having captured the hearts of the nation – and the world – during her glittering sporting career.

When the nation cheered her on to win gold in Sydney, Freeman draped herself in the Aboriginal flag as she took a victory lap in front of an adoring stadium.

She was also chosen to be the last torchbearer to light the starting cauldron during the Games’ opening ceremony.

Last week she became the first woman in New South Wales to have her name in a stand, with the state government’s announcement at Accor Stadium where she won gold in the 400 final m of the Olympic Games 23 years ago.

It followed a public nomination process in which people were asked to nominate a sporting heroine whose name could be placed on the stand.

This is Freeman’s second award this year, after she was also shortlisted for the Wilderness Society’s Karajia Prize for her children’s book The Heartbeat of the Land.

Who is Cathy Freeman?

Born on February 16, 1973 in Mackay, Queensland, Australia, Freeman is a former specialist 400m sprinter.

Growing up, she was successful in school athletic events. In 1987, she was coached by her stepfather, Bruce Barber, to various regional and national titles.

She began her career at age 16, when she won gold as part of the 4x100m relay team at the Auckland Commonwealth Games.

The victory in Auckland made her one of the youngest competitors in the competition and the first Indigenous Australian to win gold.

Freeman went on to win three more gold medals at subsequent Commonwealth Games, as well as a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics.

The 50-year-old won first place at the World Championships in 1997 in the 400m event, and again in 1999.

The biggest moment of her career came at the 2000 Olympics in Australia, where she won gold in the 400m final in 49.11 seconds, becoming Australia’s second Aboriginal Olympic champion.

Freeman also had the honor of lighting the Olympic flame at the Sydney Games.

The former Olympic star retired in 2003 when she realized she would never top her performance at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in 2003, Cathy said her decision to stop sprinting was made when she realized she would never beat her performance at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

“I will never have the same moment of fulfillment that I have already experienced,” she explained.

“I don’t have the same hunger. I know what it takes to be a champion, to be the best in the world, and I just don’t have that feeling right now.

Freeman went on to create the Cathy Freeman Foundation, an organization that supports indigenous students.

She was also an ambassador for the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation until 2012.

In 2014, Cathy resigned as ambassador for Cottage by the Sea, a children’s holiday camp in Victoria.

She was in a long-term relationship with fellow athlete Nic Bideau, who helped her win gold at the 2000 Olympics after their relationship ended.

Cathy was married to her first husband, Alexander ‘Sandy’ Bodecker, from 1999 to 2003.

She later dated actor Joel Edgerton before their separation in 2005 and married her second husband, James Murch, in 2009.

They welcomed a daughter, Ruby, in 2011.

Why is she on crutches?

In July, Freeman made a surprise visit to the Matildas camp ahead of the Women’s World Cup – and appeared to be suffering from a painful leg injury.

The players walked into what they thought would be a tactical meeting with coach Tony Gustavsson – only to be stunned when Freeman limped into the room with the aid of a pair of crutches.

Afterward, Freeman was photographed sitting with her left leg elevated.

Freeman suffered an unfortunate accident at home earlier in the year where she ruptured her Achilles tendon.

What did she say on the stand?

Freeman said she was “deeply humbled and humbled” to be permanently recognized in a stadium that held a special place in her heart.

“I hope my story continues to inspire generations of girls and boys to pursue their own dreams in sport and in life,” she said.

Premier Chris Minns said it was time a NSW grandstand was named after a woman and he couldn’t think of a better candidate than the Indigenous sports star.

“Everyone remembers where they were when Cathy Freeman produced her historic 400m run to win gold for Australia at the Sydney Olympics,” he said.

“I want the next generation of young girls to watch sports in this stadium, look at the Cathy Freeman stand and think about their own sporting dreams.”