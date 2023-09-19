BUSINESS LIVE: Kingfisher cuts profit forecast, Ocado sales rise and Trustpilot shares soar

LIVE

The FTSE 100 is up 0.1 per cent in morning trading. Companies with business reports and updates today include Ocado, Kingfisher, Trustpilot, Tui, Henry Boot and Hargreaves Lansdown. Read the Business Live blog from Tuesday 19 September below.

