NNA ndash; Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday welcomed at his Yarzeh office, the new Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani.nbsp;

The Qatari Ambassador affirmed his countryrsquo;s ldquo;continued support for Lebanon and the army in light of the current exceptional circumstances.rdquo;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;-L.Y