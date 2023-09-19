Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh broaches general situation, transport sector affairs with MP Attieh

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Tuesday received in his office at the Ministry, nbsp;Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water Committee, MP Sajih Attieh.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly focused on the general political situation in the country, especially the presidential election entitlement.nbsp;

    The pair also discussed the issue of transportation on various levels – land, sea and air.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy