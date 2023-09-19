Hamieh broaches general situation, transport sector affairs with MP Attieh

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Tuesday received in his office at the Ministry, nbsp;Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water Committee, MP Sajih Attieh.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly focused on the general political situation in the country, especially the presidential election entitlement.nbsp;

The pair also discussed the issue of transportation on various levels – land, sea and air.

