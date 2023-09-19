Rahi from Sydney: Dialogue is through voting in the parliament

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi has stressed that quot;dialogue is through voting in the parliamentquot; to elect a president of the republic, stressing the importance of reaching an agreement in that respect.

quot;I always say, even before House Speaker Nabih Berri#39;s dialogue invitation, that dialogue is through voting in the parliament. Dialogue is the election. Agreement is the election as well,quot; said Rahi, who is currently on a visit to Australia.

Speaking at a news conference in Sydney, the prelate deprecated the failure to elect a president, renewing calls upon the parliament to convene in successive electoral sessions.

He went on saying that the Maronite Patriarch does not back names for the presidency of the republic. quot;This is against democracy and the work of the parliament,quot; he said.

quot;They are talking about the necessity of looking for a third candidate. We refuse this for the sake of the dignity of candidates (Sleiman) Frangieh and (Jihad) Azour,quot; he added.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.A.H.