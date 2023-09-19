Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rahi from Sydney: Dialogue is through voting in the parliament

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi has stressed that quot;dialogue is through voting in the parliamentquot; to elect a president of the republic, stressing the importance of reaching an agreement in that respect.

    quot;I always say, even before House Speaker Nabih Berri#39;s dialogue invitation, that dialogue is through voting in the parliament. Dialogue is the election. Agreement is the election as well,quot; said Rahi, who is currently on a visit to Australia.

    Speaking at a news conference in Sydney, the prelate deprecated the failure to elect a president, renewing calls upon the parliament to convene in successive electoral sessions.

    He went on saying that the Maronite Patriarch does not back names for the presidency of the republic. quot;This is against democracy and the work of the parliament,quot; he said.

    quot;They are talking about the necessity of looking for a third candidate. We refuse this for the sake of the dignity of candidates (Sleiman) Frangieh and (Jihad) Azour,quot; he added.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy