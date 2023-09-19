1,200 children died in Sudan camps since May: UN

NNA – Over 1,200 children died from measles and malnutrition since May in Sudan refugee camps, the UN said Tuesday, warning that tens of thousands will be quot;on the brink of deathquot; by the end of the year in the war-torn country.

quot;More than 1,200 refugee children under five have died in nine camps in the period between 15 May and 14 September,quot; Allen Maina, chief of public health at the UN refugee agency said. quot;This is due to a combination of a suspected measles outbreak and high malnutritionquot;. mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y