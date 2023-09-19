Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    News

    London Film Festival: Cannes-winning ‘Heli’ director Amat Escalante leads main competition jury

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    London Film Festival: Cannes-winning ‘Heli’ director Amat Escalante leads main competition jury

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    With the 67th BFI London Film Festival kicking off on October 4, the juries for the various competitions have been appointed.

    Heading the official competition jury is acclaimed Mexican director, producer and screenwriter Amat Escalante, who won Best Director at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival for Heli and the Silver Lion for best director in Venice in 2016 The untamed. Escalante’s newest feature, Lost in the nightplays in Thrill Strand at the London Film Festival.

    Escalante sits on the main jury alongside Kate Taylor, program director of the 2023 Edinburgh International Film Festival, and Niven Govinden, the English novelist and author of Diary of a movie.

    The films in the official competition that the trio will judge include:

    BaltimoreChristine Molloy, Joe Lawlor
    Dear JassiTarsem Singh Dhandwar)
    EuropeSudabeh Mortezai
    Evil does not existRyusuke Hamaguchi
    FingernailsChristos Nikou
    Gasoline rainbowBill Ross IV, Turner Ross
    I am SiratDeepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja
    The Royal HotelKitty Green
    Self-portrait: 47 km 2020Zhang Mengqi
    Starve AcreDaniel Kokotajilo
    Together 99, Luke Moodyson

    Elsewhere, British director Raine Allen-Miller (Rye Lane) will oversee the jury for the first feature film competition, also known as the Sutherland Award, BAFTA Breakthrough recipient Rubika Shah (White riot) will lead the jury for the Grierson Award for Best Documentary, and Charlotte Regan (Sundance winner). Scraper) leads the jury for the best short film.

    “I am honored to have such esteemed filmmakers, curators and industry leaders join us in London this year and look forward to the unique perspective each jury member will bring to the films in competition,” said LFF Director Kristy Matheson.

    The BFI London Film Festival runs from October 4 to 15, kicking off with the European premiere of Emerald Fennell’s Salt burn.

    London Film Festival: Cannes-winning ‘Heli’ director Amat Escalante leads main competition jury

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy