London Film Festival: Cannes-winning ‘Heli’ director Amat Escalante leads main competition jury

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

With the 67th BFI London Film Festival kicking off on October 4, the juries for the various competitions have been appointed.

Heading the official competition jury is acclaimed Mexican director, producer and screenwriter Amat Escalante, who won Best Director at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival for Heli and the Silver Lion for best director in Venice in 2016 The untamed. Escalante’s newest feature, Lost in the nightplays in Thrill Strand at the London Film Festival.

Escalante sits on the main jury alongside Kate Taylor, program director of the 2023 Edinburgh International Film Festival, and Niven Govinden, the English novelist and author of Diary of a movie.

The films in the official competition that the trio will judge include:

BaltimoreChristine Molloy, Joe Lawlor

Dear JassiTarsem Singh Dhandwar)

EuropeSudabeh Mortezai

Evil does not existRyusuke Hamaguchi

FingernailsChristos Nikou

Gasoline rainbowBill Ross IV, Turner Ross

I am SiratDeepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja

The Royal HotelKitty Green

Self-portrait: 47 km 2020Zhang Mengqi

Starve AcreDaniel Kokotajilo

Together 99, Luke Moodyson

Elsewhere, British director Raine Allen-Miller (Rye Lane) will oversee the jury for the first feature film competition, also known as the Sutherland Award, BAFTA Breakthrough recipient Rubika Shah (White riot) will lead the jury for the Grierson Award for Best Documentary, and Charlotte Regan (Sundance winner). Scraper) leads the jury for the best short film.

“I am honored to have such esteemed filmmakers, curators and industry leaders join us in London this year and look forward to the unique perspective each jury member will bring to the films in competition,” said LFF Director Kristy Matheson.

The BFI London Film Festival runs from October 4 to 15, kicking off with the European premiere of Emerald Fennell’s Salt burn.