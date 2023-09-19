How to Access 24 New Ringtones in iOS 17 for a Fresh iPhone Sound

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s happened to all of us: you hear the ‘Classic’ ringtone and immediately reach for your iPhone.

But the days of realizing that it’s not your phone ringing after all could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to Apple’s latest iOS 17 update.

The tech giant has quietly added 24 new ringtones in the update, as well as 12 new text tones.

Several impressed users have taken to Twitter to talk about the new ringtones, with one joking: “Yoooo, the iOS 17 arpeggio ringtone is so loud.”

This is how you can access the new ringtones in iOS 17.

It’s happened to all of us: you hear the ‘Classic’ ringtone and immediately reach for your iPhone. But the days of realizing that it’s not your phone ringing after all could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to Apple’s latest iOS 17 update.

To access the new ringtones, you’ll first need to make sure your iPhone has been updated to iOS 17.

To do this, open the Settings app, then General > Software Update. If this doesn’t say iOS 17.0, you’ll need to update your iPhone.

Once the update is complete, you can find the new ringtones by opening the Settings app and then Sounds & Touches.

Tap Ringtone and you can scroll through the list of 24 new ringtones.

Meanwhile, tapping Text Tone will let you explore the 12 new text tones.

Many users have already played with the new tones.

One user shared a video of the ‘Journey’ ringtone and wrote: “Is no one going to mention that iOS 17 has a Final Fantasy theme as a ringtone?”

Another noticed that the iPhone’s default ringtone, ‘Reflection’, has been updated, with one writing: ‘I love the slight improvement to the iPhone ringtone in iOS 17.’

Several impressed users have taken to Twitter to talk about the new ringtones, with one joking: “Yoooo, the iOS 17 arpeggio ringtone is so loud.”

In addition to new ringtones, iOS 17 has other interesting features:

1. Sign up

With Apple’s new Check In feature, you’ll receive an automatic notification when a family member or friend arrives safely at their destination.

“After a user initiates a Check In, their friend or family member will be automatically notified as soon as the user arrives,” Apple explained.

‘If they do not proceed towards their destination, useful information will be temporarily shared with the selected contact, such as the device’s location, battery level, and cellular service status.

“Any information shared is end-to-end encrypted.”

The days of having to manually type a new friend’s contact details into your iPhone are a thing of the past in iOS 17. The update includes the ability to share your contact details, simply by holding your iPhone close to another.

2. Live Voicemail

If you’re over a certain age, you’ll remember old-school voicemail machines, the kind that let you pick up the phone mid-message if you decided the call was worth answering.

Apple is bringing that back with the Live Voicemail feature, which transcribes the message in real time and allows you to take the call.

“Live Voicemail gives users the ability to see the real-time transcript when someone leaves a voicemail, and the opportunity to reply while the caller leaves their message,” Apple said.

‘Calls identified as spam by operators will not appear as live voicemail and will instead be instantly rejected. With the power of Neural Engine, Live Voicemail transcription is handled on the device and remains completely private.’

3. Name Placement

The days of having to manually type a new friend’s contact details on your iPhone are a thing of the past in iOS 17.

The update includes the ability to share your contact details by simply holding your iPhone close to another.

“NameDrop allows users to easily share contact information by simply putting their iPhones together or putting an iPhone and an Apple Watch together,” Apple said.

“With the same gesture, users can also share content or launch SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie or play games while near iPhone devices.”

4. Waiting

If your iPhone moves around the room, it can be annoying to have to stand up to check what notifications are coming through.

But a new feature in iOS 17 called StandBy will make it much easier to take a look at your device.

The Live Voicemail feature transcribes the message in real time and allows you to take the call.

“StandBy offers users a full-screen experience with viewable information designed to be viewed from afar when the iPhone is on its side and charging,” Apple said.

“StandBy is perfect for a nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk, and can be customized to display a variety of beautiful clock styles, favorite photos, or widgets, including Smart Stacks, which display the right widgets at the right time “.

5. Screen distance

The Screen Time tool has a new feature called Screen Distance, which will alert you if you hold your iPhone too close to your face.

“Screen Distance uses the TrueDepth camera to encourage users to move their device away after holding it less than 12 inches from their face for an extended period of time,” Apple said.

6. Autocorrect improvements

iOS 17 will prevent Apple’s autocorrect feature from correcting one of the English language’s favorite insults like “stoop.”

“AutoCorrect receives a comprehensive update with a transformative language model, a next-generation on-device machine learning language model for word prediction, improving users’ experience and accuracy every time they type,” Apple said.

“It also gets a revamped design to better support typing, and sentence-level autocorrections can fix more types of grammatical errors.”