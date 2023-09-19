Mikati meets UN’s Guterres in New York, expresses concern about increasing number of displaced Syrians in Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday met with the United Nations Secretary General, nbsp;Antoacute;nio Guterres, at the General Secretariat headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, Guterres underscored the continued commitment of the United Nations to supporting the Lebanese people.

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for Lebanonrsquo;s generosity in hosting refugees, and stressed that he will work with donor countries to increase support for the underprivileged families in Lebanon and to resolve the refugee crisis.

Premier Mikati, in turn, thanked the United Nations quot;for its support for Lebanon at all levelsquot;, andnbsp;nbsp;thanked Guterres quot;for his support of the Lebanese position during the process of renewing UNIFIL#39;s mandate.quot;

Mikati reiterated quot;Lebanon#39;s commitment to international resolutionsquot; and called on quot;the United Nations to support Lebanon to stop Israeli violations of its sovereignty.quot;

The PM also expressed Lebanon#39;s concern about the increasing number of displaced Syrians, and its inability to bear any further, especially in light of the severe economic and financial crisis it is enduring.nbsp;

—————– L.Y