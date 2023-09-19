Citi vs. Chase: Which Bank Is a Good Fit for You?

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: Citi® offers more compelling savings accounts and CDs than Chase. Citi also makes it easier to waive monthly service fees on checking accounts.

Chase and Citi are two notable national banks with branches widely available in the US. If you don’t live near a bank location, you may also open accounts online.

To help you determine which bank might be a better fit for you, we’ve compared checking accounts, savings accounts, and CDs. We’re also reviewing financial institutions in trustworthiness so you can know more about each institution’s history.

Pros and Cons of Citi

ProsCons

National bank with 690 branches and access to more than 65,000 fee-free ATMs

Competitive interest rate on the Citi® Accelerate Savings – Product Name Only (must have at least $1 in account to earn interest)

Possible to waive monthly service fees

High interest rate on select CD terms

Different types of CDs (no-penalty and Step Up CDs)

No money market accountMonthly service fees if you don’t qualify to waive themLow interest rate if you live in a state that doesn’t offer Citi® Accelerate Savings – Product Name OnlyF rating from the Better Business Bureau due to government action taken against the business and high volume of customer complaints

Pros and Cons of Chase

ProsCons

National bank with 4,700 branches and more than 15,000 free ATMs

Possible to waive monthly service fees

Checking account bonus of $200 if you set up direct deposits

High interest rates on some CDs with a relationship rate (to be eligible for a relationship rate, you must have a Chase checking account)

A+ rating from the BBB

Low interest rate on savings accountNo money market accountMonthly service fees if you don’t qualify to waive themPublic settlements involved wrongful trading and gender discrimination

Citi vs. Chase Checking Account Comparisons

Chase and Citi have multiple checking accounts. Below, we’ve compared two popular checking accounts with minimal bank fees.

Citi Access AccountChase Total Checking®Minimum opening depositCiti Access AccountChase Total Checking®Monthly service feeCiti Access Checking – Fees DisplayChase Total Checking® – Fees DisplayHow to waive the monthly service fee

The monthly service fee is waived during the first 3 months.

After that, you have to receive $250 or more in enhanced direct deposits.

Fulfill one of the following requirements:

Make a total of $500 or more in direct depositsKeep a minimum daily balance of $1,500 or more in your checking accountKeep an average daily balance of $5,000 or more in all Chase accounts and investment accounts

Sign-up bonusNone$200Next stepsCiti Access AccountChase Total Checking®

Winner: Citi

The Citi Access Account makes it a bit easier to waive monthly service fees than Chase Total Checking®. You may want to consider Chase if you’d like to earn a bonus on a low-fee account, though.

Citi vs. Chase Savings Account Comparisons

Citi offers two savings accounts — Citi® Accelerate Savings and the Citi® Savings Account. Chase has a traditional savings account and premium savings account with a slightly higher interest rate.

We’ve compared the Citi® Accelerate Savings to the Chase Savings℠ since these accounts are available in most states and have similar monthly service fees.

Citi® Accelerate SavingsChase Savings℠APYCiti® Accelerate SavingsChase Savings℠Minimum opening depositCiti® Accelerate SavingsChase Savings℠Monthly service fee$4.50 or $0$5 or $0How to waive the monthly fee

Monthly service fees are waived during the first three months.

Then, you have to meet one of the following requirements:

Keep an average monthly balance of $500 or more Own a checking account

Meet one of the following requirements:

Maintain a daily balance of $300 or moreHave an automatic transfer of $25 or more from Chase checkingLink Chase College Checking℠ for overdraft protectionAre under the age of 18Link to a qualifying Chase checking accountCaveatsAvailable in 42 states (you won’t be able to open an account in CA, CT, IL, MD, NV, NJ, NY, VA, certain parts of FL, certain parts of Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC)None

Winner: Citi

Citi® Accelerate Savings will likely be your go-to option if you’d like to earn more interest on your money. However, if you live in a state that doesn’t offer this account, Chase Savings℠ might be worth considering.

Citi vs. Chase CD Comparisons

Citi Fixed Rate Certificates of DepositChase Certificate of Deposit (CD)Term lengths1 month to 10 years1 month to 10 yearsMinimum opening depositCiti Fixed Rate Certificates of DepositChase Certificate of Deposit (CD)APYCiti Fixed Rate Certificates of DepositChase Certificate of Deposit (CD)Early withdrawal penalties90 to 180 days interest90 to 365 days interestTypes of CDsStandard CDs, Step Up CDs, and No Penalty CDsStandard CDsNext stepsCiti Fixed Rate Certificates of DepositChase Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Winner: Citi

Citi likely has more appealing CDs than Chase. Citi CDs have a lower minimum opening deposit and you can also choose from specialty CDs like no-penalty CDs and Step-Up CDs. Chase still might be worth considering if you’re eligible for CD relationship rates (you’ll need to have a Chase checking account to be eligible).

Which Bank is More Trustworthy?

We use ratings from the Better Business Bureau to evaluate how a bank deals with customer issues.

The BBB gave JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Chase’s parent company) an A+ rating. Keep in mind a good BBB rating won’t guarantee that you’ll have a smooth relationship with a bank. Also consider talking to current customers or reading online customer reviews.

That said, JP Morgan Chase & Co. has been involved in a few recent public settlements. Here are recent cases with JP Morgan Chase & Co.:

In 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Co. paid the Department of Justice $920 million when charged with wrongful trading. In 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Co. paid $800,000 in back wages in a settlement with the US Department of Labor that accused the company of underpaying women. The US Department of Labor also required the bank to provide a total of $9 million for compensation adjustments over five years.

Meanwhile, Citi has an F rating because it’s received a high volume of customer complaints and had government action taken against the business.

Citi has been in the following public scandals:

In 2020, the bank was required to pay $400 million in a settlement with the Comptroller of the Currency. The OCC stated the bank had inefficient banking practices.

Citi vs Chase FAQS

Which is better, Citi or Chase?

Your preference between these two banks may likely come down to where you live. For example, the Citi® Accelerate Savings is a solid high-yield savings account option, but it isn’t available in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Washington, DC, and select parts of Florida and Puerto Rico. If you live in one of these states, you’ll have to compare the Citi® Savings Account with Chase’s savings accounts and see which institution you prefer.

Which is bigger, Citi or Chase?

Chase has more than 4,700 branches in the US, while Citi has over 690 locations. You’ll still be able to open online bank accounts if you don’t live near a branch.

