Britney Spears details ‘dark’ things done to her by ‘the enemy right in front of me’ as she hints at telling the world about her private struggles: ‘There are three sides to every story!’

Britney Spears has opened up about the “darker” things done to her by “enemies” close to the pop star, as she reflected in a viral video.

The Toxic hitmaker, 41, shared the clip to her Instagram Stories, showing a young girl cooking with two older girls, who then break eggs on her forehead and collapse in laughter.

Britney shared her thoughts on the video, saying that without the sound the situation seemed much “darker.”

She recalled being confronted with “similar things”, which made her view the clip differently and admitted to being “extremely sensitive” to the harassment.

The mother of two wrote: ‘I’m not complaining about this video…it’s actually very cute but without sound it has a different effect!!!

“For me it’s darker… similar things have been done to me so I look at it with different eyes!!!”

Britney added: “Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me, but I kept them because I loved them!!!

“I am extremely sensitive to anyone making fun of someone or bullying them in any way!!!”

She then hinted that she would publicly share more of her personal struggles one day, a month before the release of her tell-all memoir.

She said: “There are so many things that I have kept private that have impacted me personally and maybe one day I can let people know… until then, there are 3 sides to each story!!!

“Your side, my side and the truth!!! The child inside is trust, the girl in the middle is truth…. watch it NOW without sound!!!’

Britney only recently returned to Instagram after deleting her account last week after calling out fans for greeting her in public.

The singer shared a slew of photos dancing in her underwear while the caption appeared to call out people who dared to approach her while she was in a public space.

She wrote: “When people say everywhere I go… ‘We missed you, we missed you’.” I am so captivated that we can identify with her.

“You can talk to me even if we don’t talk to you… because I care,” and added a middle finger emoji for good measure.

She finished, “I mean… shouldn’t I let you miss saying hello and disturb the peace.”

Britney’s latest post comes after it was revealed that her ex-sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, had been confirmed for the new series of Dancing With The Stars.

Britney accused her sister of “doing nothing” to help her during her conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after 13 years.

In January, Jamie Lynn spoke candidly about being overshadowed by her big sister’s fame, saying in a headline-grabbing soundbite: ‘I’m so proud of her, I love her to death but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I really don’t have anything going for me.

Another major instigator of one of their spinoffs was Jamie Lynn’s tell-all memoir, in which she accused the singer of once grabbing a knife and locking himself in a room with her because she “didn’t didn’t feel safe.”

At the time, Britney criticized her brother for spreading “crazy lies” about her in the book, and a public war of words raged between the two men.

Last month, Britney’s now-estranged husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences after a 14-month marriage.

After the news broke, Britney spoke out and admitted she was “a little shocked” about the divorce.

Since then, the couple have been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle after Sam made dramatic claims of infidelity.

He also said she had assaulted him several times during their seven years together.

Due to an ironclad prenup in Britney’s favor, Sam won’t receive a huge payday.

However, he requested that the singer be forced to pay spousal support, as well as cover his legal fees and court costs following their divorce.

However, Britney will soon be relieved of another financial burden: monthly child support payments for her soon-to-be 18-year-old son Sean (and 17-year-old Jayden will soon follow suit). She shares custody with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

A source told DailyMail.com that the pop princess is always more than happy to support her sons, but would not have approved of her money lining her ex-husband’s pockets.

“Britney is happy to help Sean and Jayden. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for her sons,” the source revealed, adding, “But it would go straight to them after they turn 18 instead of Kevin. ”

Despite stressing out from her exes, the petite vocal powerhouse happily declared herself “single as f*ck” – in another recent Instagram video – which she ultimately chose to delete.

Arguably one of the most famous pop stars decades into her career, Britney’s highly anticipated memoir has already broken a record.

The book, titled The Woman In Me, has already been Times list of the most anticipated books of the year.

Britney’s Story is set to hit bookstores worldwide on October 24.

According to the synopsis on the official website of The woman in methe book promises a story of “freedom, glory, motherhood, survival, faith and hope.”