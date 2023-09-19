World leaders agree to take immediate action to unlock more and better financing for developing countries

NNA – Gathering at the SDG Summit on 18 to 19 September, world leaders agreed today to urgently step up their efforts to delivernbsp;nbsp;the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), our global roadmap out of crises, by 2030.

World leaders made an historic global promise to secure the rights and well-being of everyone on a healthy, thriving planet when they agreed tonbsp;the 2030 Agendanbsp;and the 17 SDGs in 2015. However, at midpoint of SDG implementation, the SDGs are in peril. Tens of millions have fallen into poverty since 2020. Over 110 million people are forcibly displaced. Inequalities have worsened, strikingly so for women and girls. Many governments are forced to choose between debt payments and investing in healthcare and education. The climate emergency is wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods. Developing countries and the worldrsquo;s most vulnerable people continue to bear the brunt of these crises.

ldquo;The SDGs arenrsquo;t just a list of goals. They carry the hopes, dreams, rights and expectations of people everywhere,rdquo; said UN Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterres. ldquo;Yet today, only 15 per cent of the targets are on track. Many are going in reverse. Instead of leaving no one behind, we risk leaving the SDGs behind.rdquo;

