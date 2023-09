NNA – Acting General Security head, Elias Baisari, on Tuesday welcomed newly appointed Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Hadjitheodosiou, who paid him an acquaintance visit upon assuming her new diplomatic duties in Lebanon.

The pair discussed the Syrian refugee dossier and its effects on Cyprus, in addition to the measures taken by the Lebanese state to mitigate the refugee crisis.nbsp;

