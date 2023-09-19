Berri discusses situation in Ain el-Hilweh camp with PFLP delegation, meets Michigan’s Wayne County Executive, former MP Jaber

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Executivenbsp;of Wayne County in the US state of Michigan, Warren Evans, and his deputy (American of Lebanese origin from the city of Bint Jbeil) Asaad Tarfa, in the presence of ldquo;Sada Al-Watanrdquo; publisher Osama Al-Seblani.

Speaker Berri later received former MP Yassin Jaber and discussed with him the general situation and political and economic developments.

Berri also met with a delegation from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, with nbsp;discussions reportedly touching on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the situation in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y