Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri discusses situation in Ain el-Hilweh camp with PFLP delegation, meets Michigan’s Wayne County Executive, former MP Jaber

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Executivenbsp;of Wayne County in the US state of Michigan, Warren Evans, and his deputy (American of Lebanese origin from the city of Bint Jbeil) Asaad Tarfa, in the presence of ldquo;Sada Al-Watanrdquo; publisher Osama Al-Seblani.

    Speaker Berri later received former MP Yassin Jaber and discussed with him the general situation and political and economic developments.

    Berri also met with a delegation from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, with nbsp;discussions reportedly touching on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the situation in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh.nbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy