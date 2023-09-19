National Defense Minister welcomes newly appointed Qatari ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Tuesday welcomed at his Yarzeh office, the new Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani, who came on a protocol visit.nbsp;

Discussions during the visit reportedly touched on the bilateral relations between the two countries.nbsp;

The Qatari ambassador affirmed Qatar#39;s permanent support for Lebanon and its people, stressing quot;the depth of relations between the two countries.quot;

Minister Sleem expressed his quot;appreciation for Qatar#39;s continued support for the people and institutions of Lebanon and its permanent support for the military and security institutions.quot;

