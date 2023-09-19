Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

Michail Antonio made bold claim on West Ham’s potential end to the league

West Ham star believes his side will finish ahead of Liverpool this season

Michail Antonio has boldly claimed that West Ham will finish ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

West Ham, who are off to a brilliant start to the campaign, have lost just once in their opening five games despite losing captain Declan Rice earlier this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have started the season just as well, with an unbeaten record so far and are currently three points clear of the Hammers.

However, the real test of West Ham’s credentials will come when the two sides meet at Anfield this Sunday, which could see David Moyes’ men set a real milestone if they come away with three points.

And Antonio is so confident of a result this weekend that he believes the Europa Conference League champions will finish ahead of Liverpool.

Michail Antonio (left) has boldly claimed that West Ham will finish ahead of Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool (right) in the Premier League this season.

“I support myself against Liverpool,” Antonio said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “You know what, I think we’re going to finish better than Liverpool this season. I’m putting it out there.

Antonio (bottom) made a bold statement on the Footballer’s Football podcast with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson (top)

“I watched the game (Wolves vs Liverpool) because it was before our game and Wolves could have run away with it! They had quite a few chances. We have them this weekend and it’s a six point. We got them!”

In response to the prediction, Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson said: “Michael, wake up. I think he’s having one of those dreams again.

It is also possible that West Ham and Liverpool could meet in the latter stages of the Europa League if both teams advance far enough in the competition.

However, Wilson is not convinced Liverpool will prioritize the competition over the Premier League, suggesting a meeting with West Ham would be unlikely.

Wilson added: “This year there are some big teams in the competition, like Liverpool. I don’t see you winning this year, but I wish you all the success.

But when asked to predict who he thinks will win the Europa League, Wilson joked: “West Ham! I don’t want to be too hard on West Ham because it’s only Michail I don’t like, not the West Ham fans.