Sports Minister partakes in Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers’ meeting

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. George Kallas, on Tuesday took part in the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministersrsquo; meeting that took place via video conference and was attended by the Ministers of Youth and Sports in most Arab countries.

The session was devoted to two main items: approving the Arab strategy for youth, peace, and security, which has been prepared by a specialized committee emanating from the Council, as well as approving the principle of establishing an Arab Youth Union, which has been actually done after an extensive discussion of the two aforementioned items.

In his intervention, Kallas spoke about the launch ceremony of ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Youth 2023.rdquo;

ldquo;The most important thing that this ceremony demonstrated was the return of Arabshellip; Arabs from 16 countries to Beirut,rdquo; Kallas said.nbsp;

ldquo;The Ministry of Youth and Sports would not have succeeded in organizing this ceremony without the highly appreciated financial commitment by the League of Arab States, the deep care that we felt by the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, and the sincere brotherhood that was translated into a precious donation by the government of Iraq,rdquo; Kallas added.nbsp;

ldquo;I hope that Beirut, the capital of Arab youth, has succeeded in expressing the purpose, depth, and value of the idea, especially amid the prevailing circumstances, in which our youth need to unite, know and accept others, and adhere to values,rdquo; Kallas concluded.nbsp;

