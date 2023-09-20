Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tyre Coast Nature Reserve hosts first international conference

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, within the framework of ldquo;Enseresrdquo; project funded by the European Union, on Tuesday hosted its first international conference, which brought together representatives of coastal reserves in Mediterranean countries.nbsp;

    The conference kicked off by presenting projects funded by Enseres in a number of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean basin, including Lebanon.

    Future projects that contribute to the sustainability of work being done in natural reserves were discussed, especially projects that enhance social environmental resilience in the coastal areas of the Mediterranean Sea.

    Moreover, the results of the project were presented, focusing on ldquo;the importance of cooperation, exchanging experiences, and sound management of reserves among the countries of the Mediterranean basin, emphasizing the role of municipalities in supporting and protecting natural areas and enhancing the role of local and environmental communities to create a protection framework that is at the heart of the goals of establishing natural reserves.rdquo;

