Disney will spend $60 BILLION over the next decade on its parks and Disney Cruise Line – as boss Bob Iger considers selling the company’s news divisions

The plans were revealed Tuesday in an SEC filing — and showed that Disney is “prioritizing projects that are expected to generate strong returns,” including their parks and cruises.

In the last 12 months through July 2023, Disney made $32.3 billion in revenue from its lucrative experiments.

The filing said: “We believe that the Company’s financial condition is strong and that its cash balances, other liquid assets, operating cash flows, access to capital markets and borrowing capacity in the framework of current banking facilities, taken together, provide adequate resources to finance ongoing operations. requirements, contractual obligations, upcoming debt maturities as well as future capital expenditures related to the expansion of existing activities and the development of new projects.

The company’s shares were down nearly 1 percent Tuesday in premarket trading.

The parks business has become a reliable profit driver for the company and has helped cushion losses from the Disney+ streaming business, which is not expected to become profitable until next year.

Over the past 10 years, Disney has opened the Shanghai Disney Resort and more than doubled its cruise line’s capacity.

Its parks in Paris and Hong Kong have also been boosted by investment.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Disney had dropped much of its federal lawsuit against the governor of Florida, leaving only a debate over whether the media giant’s First Amendment rights were violated.

Walt Disney Corp. asked a federal judge for permission to file an amended complaint focusing solely on the First Amendment claim, which was approved.

Bob Iger’s tenure as CEO has not been smooth, however. He faces legal battles in Florida over Disney World and Ron DeSantis.

The allegation claims that the House of Mouse was retaliated against for its criticism of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

After Disney criticized the DeSantis-backed law, the governor fired back at the company and its chairman Bob Iger and accused them of being “woke.”

DeSantis targeted Disney’s special tax district that essentially allowed the company to manage its Disney World theme park land itself.

DeSantis led the charge to change the name of Reedy’s district to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — as he also replaced the board with his allies.

However, before the new board took control, Disney created a development contract for future investments. These were rejected when DeSantis’ board took control.

This led to the federal lawsuit.