Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati partakes in opening session of 78th UN General Assembly in New York

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday partook in the opening session of the 78th UN General Assembly, which kicked off this afternoon, Beirut time, in New York.

    The Lebanese delegation includes Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, and the Acting Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs of Lebanon#39;s Mission to the United Nations, Jean Murad.

    The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver Lebanonrsquo;s speech tomorrow, Wednesday.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    The Best Performances at the Toronto International Film Festival

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy