Mikati partakes in opening session of 78th UN General Assembly in New York

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday partook in the opening session of the 78th UN General Assembly, which kicked off this afternoon, Beirut time, in New York.

The Lebanese delegation includes Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, and the Acting Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs of Lebanon#39;s Mission to the United Nations, Jean Murad.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver Lebanonrsquo;s speech tomorrow, Wednesday.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.